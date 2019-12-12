Atletico, Atalanta make last-16 in Champions League

Atletico Madrid claimed the final spot in the Champions League pre-quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow, after Atalanta completed an impressive comeback in Group C to qualify.

Bayern Munich sealed consecutive victories over Tottenham with a 3-1 success at the Allianz Arena, while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also finished their group campaigns on winning notes.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico went into its game knowing defeat, coupled with a Bayer Leverkusen win against Juve, would see it dumped out.

Kieran Tripper had a second-minute penalty brilliantly saved by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Joao Felix made no mistake from the spot a quarter of an hour later.

Atletico wasted a string of chances and Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside. But its place in the knockout rounds was secured when centre-back Felipe volleyed home Koke’s cross after a short corner routine.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season as Juve, which was already sure of top spot, saw off Leverkusen 2-0.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain’s injury-time clincher.

Champions League debutant Atalanta claimed a famous 3-0 triumph at Shakhtar Donetsk to qualify with Manchester City despite having lost its first three games.

Dinamo needed to beat English champion City to progress, but despite taking an early lead through Dani Olmo, was sent packing by a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick before teenage midfielder Phil Foden wrapped a win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Tottenham failed to exact revenge on Bayern Munich for its 7-2 humbling in London in the reverse Group B fixture.

Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead although Ryan Sessegnon marked his first Spurs start with a goal to equalise.

Thomas Muller, on as a substitute for the injured Coman, and Philippe Coutinho ensured the Bavarian giant became the first German side to win all six group games.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani all scored as PSG thrashed Galatasaray 5-0.

Thomas Tuchel’s French champion had already wrapped up top spot in Group A ahead of Real Madrid.

The results: Group A: Club Brugge 1 (Vanaken 55) lost to Real Madrid 3 (Rodrygo 53, Vinicius Junior 64, Modric 90+1); Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Icardi 32, Sarabia 35, Neymar 47, Mbappe 63, Cavani 84-pen) bt Galatasaray 0.

Group B: Bayern Munich 3 (Coman 14, Muller 45, Coutinho 64) bt Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Sessegnon 20); Olympiakos 1 (El Arabi 87-pen) bt Red Star Belgrade 0.

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb 1 (Olmo 10) lost to Manchester City 4 (Jesus 34, 50, 54, Foden 84); Shakhtar Donetsk 0 lost to Atalanta 3 (Castagne 66, Pasalic 80, Gosens 90+4).

Group D: Atletico Madrid 2 (Joao Felix 17-pen, Felipe 54) bt Lokomotiv Moscow 0; Bayer Leverkusen 0 lost to Juventus 2 (Ronaldo 75, Higuain 90+2).