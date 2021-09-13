ATKMB takes on Blasters in ISL opener

KOLKATA

13 September 2021 23:08 IST

Goa to host entire Indian Super League at three venues

Last year’s finalist ATK-Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the opening match of the Hero-Indian Super League 2021-22 season, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, on November 19.

The organisers said on Monday, the initial schedule — featuring 55 matches — will run until January 9, 2022. The remaining fixtures will be announced in December.

Three venues in Goa — PJN, Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium — will host 115 matches this season.

Advertising

Advertising

Late kick-off

The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double-headers on Saturdays from November 27.

Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

Defending champion Mumbai City FC will take on FC Goa at the PJN Stadium on November 22.

SC East Bengal, another Kolkata giant that overcame internal issues to enter the league at the last minute, will play its first match against Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan on November 21.

The first Kolkata derby, between ATKMB and SCEB, will be at the Tilak Maidan at 7.30 p.m. on November 27.