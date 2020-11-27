ATKMB rides on Krishna and Manvir’s strikes in Kolkata Derby

Cashes in on the opportunities to beat SC East Bengal in Kolkata Derby

ATK-Mohun Bagan powered past traditional rival SC East Bengal 2-0 in the maiden Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Friday. Roy Krishna (49th minute) and Manvir Singh (85) found the target as Antonio Habas’ men registered their second successive victory of the season.

East Bengal enjoyed a clear edge in terms of possession in the opening half, but it was Bagan which had the best chance to score. In the 36th minute, midfielder Javi Hernandez unleashed a powerful left-footer that was headed for goal, but East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pulled off a fantastic save. Hernandez’s effort was easily the highlight of the first half.

Though East Bengal had quite a few openings in the first half, it was let down by poor finishing. Balwant Singh and Congolese forward Jacques Maghoma failed to get it right in the final third despite all the hard work.

Immediately after the break, ATKMB’s Roy Krishna pounced on the first opportunity that came his way.

The goal was a result of a quick build-up which saw Jayesh Rane and Hernandez combining in the middle and releasing Krishna, who made no mistake.

Manvir, a 63rd-minute replacement for an off-colour David Williams, sealed the contest with a fine solo.

The result: SC East Bengal 0 lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Krishna 49, Manvir 85).