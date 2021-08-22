Football

ATKMB rallies past Maziya

ATK Mohun Bagan scored three goals in the second half to beat Maziya S&RC 3-1 and climb to the top of the Group D standings with six points in the AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium, Male, on Saturday.

With his side trailing by a goal, coach Antonio Habas brought in Ashutosh Mehta for Sumit Rathi after the break and he made an immediate impact. Ashutosh’s cross was nodded home by Liston Colaco, who had had a listless first half, in the 48th minute.

Habas then introduced Hugo Boumous for David Williams in the 63rd minute. The move worked as the Frenchman’s assist saw Roy Krishna make it 2-1. Manvir Singh sealed the issue in the 77th minute when he scored off another Boumous assist.

The result: Maziya 1 (Aisam Ibrahim 25) lost to ATKMB 3 (Liston Colaco 48, Roy Krishna 64, Manvir Singh 77).


