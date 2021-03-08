ATKMB, NEUFC eye maiden final berth

The second of the semifinal between ATKMB and NEUFC is expected to an intense affair.

08 March 2021 22:32 IST

No ‘away goal’ rule this time, have to focus on the result: Jamil

NorthEast United FC will be looking to pick up from where Idrissa Sylla had left off by scoring the equaliser in the added-time against ATK Mohun Bagan, in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League.

The Guinean striker, who came in as a late 67th minute substitute, kept the hopes alive for NorthEast with his spectacular header that saw the match ending 1-1.

The second leg of the semifinal, which comes up in Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday, is expected to be a keen affair as NEUFC and Mohun Bagan look to secure their maiden entry to the final.

Ironically, ATK’s stupendous record of winning three titles in the previous six seasons stands void after it merged with Mohun Bagan. Antonio Lopez Habas, who took ATK to the title conquest in the previous season, will have to realign his forces in search of a fresh record.

Cause of concern

The cause of worry for Habas may be the fact that his team’s otherwise impregnable defence has been struggling recently. The team had conceded just 11 goals in 18 matches but failed to keep that tidiness in the last three games where it had conceded five and also remained winless in the process.

Habas hoped his boys will rise to the challenge in the decisive second-leg. “There is no pressure. It’s all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn’t come again. We have to give our best and enjoy the semifinals,” he said.

For NEUFC’s interim head coach Khalid Jamil, everything has been quite upbeat as his team remained unbeaten in the last 10 matches.

“We have to focus on getting the result as it is a do-or-die game,” Jamil said. “I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure.

“Both teams have to fight for a result because there is no ‘away goal’ rule this time. So, it is the same for our opponent as well,” Jamil added.