ATKMB coasts past Odisha

Manvir Singh.

06 February 2021 22:28 IST

Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna were the architects of the victory

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) has often been criticised for not living up to its potential in front of goal and for being content with 1-0 wins. However, none of the flak the Mariners have been subjected to mattered on Saturday as they coasted to a thumping 4-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna were the architects of the victory as they struck a brace each to ensure ATKMB remained within three points of table-topper Mumbai City.

The result: Odisha FC 1 (Cole Alexander 45+2) lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 4 (Manvir Singh 11, 54, Roy Krishna 83-pen, 86).

Sunday’s matches: Jamshedpur vs East Bengal, 5 p.m.; Hyderabad vs NEUFC, 7.30 p.m.