Durand Cup: ATK signs off with a win

ATK downed Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to end its Durand Cup campaign on a high on Friday. In the Group-B match played under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium, Hitesh Sharma found the target early to help ATK’s second team secure the win. But the result failed to help the teams as both bowed out of the tournament clearing the way for Mohun Bagan, which reached the semifinals having won both its matches.

Looking for its first win, ATK went ahead in the second minute when Hitesh found the net to finish a nice build-up. Hitesh’s attempt took a deflection off the Sporting defender Sujit Sadhu catching goalkeeper Moniruzzaman Ansari off guard. Mohammedan Sporting had a chance to equalise in the eighth minute but the crosspiece came in the way of a fine effort from Vanlalbiaa Chhangte.

With a persistent drizzle making the underfoot conditions heavy, ATK held on to the early lead even as Sporting made a few more abortive attempts later in the match.

The Group-D match between Chennaiyin FC and TRAU FC at the Howrah Municipal Corporation Stadium was called off after only 14 minutes because of inclement weather. Chennaiyin was leading by Joysana Singh’s eighth minute goal and the match will resume on Saturday morning at the same venue.

The result: Group-B: ATK 1 (Hitesh Sharma 2) bt Mohammedan Sporting 0.