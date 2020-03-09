ATK seeks Bagan help

Kolkata

09 March 2020 04:42 IST

Looking for a big home support to cheer its players in the crucial semifinal, ATK welcomed the fans of its new partner, Mohun Bagan, with which it has decided to join forces from the next season.

With the deal having been announced and the Mohun Bagan officials gracing the ATK VIP boxes in the last few matches, the ATK management has urged the huge fan base of Mohun Bagan to come to the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday to cheer the team.

Will inspire players

ATK forward David Williams said his team expected a big home support and that it will inspire the players to produce their best.

ATK appeal seems to have had its effect as a big number of Mohun Bagan members are reported have picked up the tickets offered by their team’s new benefactor.