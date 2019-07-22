Football

ATK ropes in Australian footballer Dario Vidosic

more-in

Vidosic, who has 23 international caps with the Australian national team, began his club career with the A-League club Brisbane Roar in 2006

Former ISL champion ATK roped in Croatia-born Australian footballer Dario Vidosic to strengthen its midfield ahead of the new season, according to a release from the club.

Vidosic, who has 23 international caps with the Australian national team, began his club career with the A-League club Brisbane Roar in 2006.

He next moved on to the German club FC Nuremberg before having stints with a host of German, South Korean and Chinese clubs. Vidosic’s last outing was with Melbourne City before he moved to ATK.

“Dario is an experienced campaigner and a wonderful addition to the team. I am looking forward to working with him and create a strong attacking midfield that will support the strikers ably.” Coach Antonio Lopez Habas said in the statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Football
sport
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 12:09:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/atk-ropes-in-australian-footballer-dario-vidosic/article28659771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY