ATK ropes in Australian footballer Dario Vidosic

Former ISL champion ATK roped in Croatia-born Australian footballer Dario Vidosic to strengthen its midfield ahead of the new season, according to a release from the club.
Vidosic, who has 23 international caps with the Australian national team, began his club career with the A-League club Brisbane Roar in 2006.
He next moved on to the German club FC Nuremberg before having stints with a host of German, South Korean and Chinese clubs. Vidosic’s last outing was with Melbourne City before he moved to ATK.
“Dario is an experienced campaigner and a wonderful addition to the team. I am looking forward to working with him and create a strong attacking midfield that will support the strikers ably.” Coach Antonio Lopez Habas said in the statement.
