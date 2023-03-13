ATK Mohun Bagan oust Hyderabad FC, set up ISL final with Bengaluru FC

March 13, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan edged out defending champions Hyderabad FC 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout in the Indian Super League semifinal in Kolkata on Monday.

Locked 0-0 in the first leg, the reverse fixture also saw a goalless stalemate till 120 minutes of play, including regulation and extra time.

It was then their captain Pritam Kotal who sealed it in the penalty shootout after Hamil missed his attempt.

Credit should be given to ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith for thwarting Javier Siverio's attempt.

Dimitri Petratos, Federico Gallego and Manvir Singh were the other scorers for the green-and-maroon brigade.

HFC also squandered another opportunity when Bartholomew Ogbeche's shot hit the post and the two missed chances proved costly.

For the Nizams, the missed chances of Siverio and Ogbenche proved costly as the strikes by Joao Victor, Danu and Reagan were not enough.

The Mariners will face Bengaluru FC in the summit clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.