ATK Mohun Bagan makes the last four

March 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOLKATA:

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB) notched up a clinical 2-0 win over Odisha FC (OFC), in front of 35,000 passionate fans, at the Indian Super League knockout-2 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Hugo Boumous and Dimitrios Petratos scored for ATK MB, which performed better in all departments to ensure a semifinal meeting with Hyderabad FC. It was Mohun Bagan’s 10th clean sheet.

Diego Mauricio led the OFC attack well but lack of finishing let down the visitors. The visitors gave a good account of their defence until a lapse let it down.

Following some end-to-end action around the half-hour mark, and a brilliant save by Amrinder, ATK MB drew first blood. Petratos unleashed a quick corner, Manvir Singh executed a smart flick and Boumous displayed a deft left-footer that caught the OFC defence napping.

OFC pressed hard after the half-time but was outmanned by the determined Bagan defence.

An enterprising ATK MB doubled its lead with another combined effort. It began from Boumous on the left, got relayed to Carl Muchugh and was shot in by Petratos, who recorded his 10th goal of the season.

A collision between Mauricio and Mariners’ custodian Vishal Kaith produced some anxious moments amid fears of the latter collapsing due to a concussion.

An ambulance raced on to the pitch amid prayers from the stands, but the brave Kaith got on his feet. He was substituted by Anwer Shaikh (65th minute) and was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Boumous 36, Petratos 58) bt Odisha FC 0.