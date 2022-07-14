ATK Mohun Bagan gets home advantage

Will play its AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinals at the Salt Lake Stadium

ATK Mohun Bagan will enjoy home advantage in the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup, which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium here on September 7. The continental body announced the fixtures of the knockout stage after conducting the draws at Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan, which progressed to the semifinals by winning the group league games in May, will take on the ASEAN champion to find a place in the inter-zonal final.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be eager to make the most of the situation this time, as it lost badly away to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf FC (0-6) in last year’s semifinal.

The ASEAN zone representative will be decided following the zonal semifinals. It will be played between Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and Kedah Darul Aman of Malaysia (on August 9) and Vietnam’s Viettel FC and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur City FC (on August 10). The winners of these two matches will facing off in the ASEAN zonal final on August 24.