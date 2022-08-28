Athletic Bilbao signs Herrera from PSG on 1-year loan deal

Ander Herrera previously played for Athletic from 2011-14 before signing with Manchester United in the English Premier League.

AP MADRID
August 28, 2022 04:18 IST

Ander Herrera in action. File | Photo Credit: AP

Athletic Bilbao signed Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday on a loan until the end of the season.

Athletic will have the option to buy the Spanish midfielder for the 2023-24 season.

Herrera previously played for Athletic from 2011-14 before signing with Manchester United in the English Premier League. The 33-year-old Bilbao native transferred from United to PSG in 2019.

“I'm incredibly happy to be back,” Herrera said. “I'm excited to add to my history here.”

Herrera made 189 appearances and scored 20 goals with United.

He played 95 games in three seasons with PSG.

Athletic plays at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Monday. It opened with a draw against Mallorca and a win against Valencia, both at home.

