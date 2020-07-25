FootballMilan 25 July 2020 22:48 IST
Comments
Serie A: Atalanta keeps slim title hopes alive
Updated: 25 July 2020 23:04 IST
Atalanta kept alive its slim Serie A title hopes by drawing at AC Milan 1-1 in a matchup of the two best squads of the restart.
Hakan Calhanoglu gave Milan an early lead with a powerful free kick, and Duvan Zapata equalized from close range after Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a penalty kick from Ruslan Malinovskyi.
With only two games still to play, Atalanta moved within five points of Juventus.
Also, Crotone secured promotion from Serie B by beating Livorno 5-1.
The result: AC Milan 1 (Calhanoglu 14) drew with Atalanta 1 (Zapata 34).
More In Football
Read more...