Serie A: Atalanta keeps slim title hopes alive

Crucial strike: Duvan Zapata’s equaliser allows Atalanta to be within mathematical reach of top spot.

Atalanta kept alive its slim Serie A title hopes by drawing at AC Milan 1-1 in a matchup of the two best squads of the restart.

Hakan Calhanoglu gave Milan an early lead with a powerful free kick, and Duvan Zapata equalized from close range after Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a penalty kick from Ruslan Malinovskyi.

With only two games still to play, Atalanta moved within five points of Juventus.

Also, Crotone secured promotion from Serie B by beating Livorno 5-1.

The result: AC Milan 1 (Calhanoglu 14) drew with Atalanta 1 (Zapata 34).

