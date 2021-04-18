Football

Atalanta jumps past Juventus into third

The hero: Substitute Ruslan Malinovskiy is mobbed by teammates after scoring Atalanta’s winner.  

Juventus slipped to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Atalanta on Sunday as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side leapfrogged the champion into third place in the Serie A standings.

Eddie Nketiah struck deep into stoppage time to earn Arsenal a draw with relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.

The results: Premier League: Arsenal 1 (Nketiah 90+7) drew with Fulham 1 (Maja 59-pen).

Serie A: AC Milan 2 (Rebic 13, Scamacca 68-og) bt Genoa 1 (Destro 37); Lazio 5 (Depaoli 10-og, Immobile 20, 90+6, Correa 37-pen, Montipo 48-og) bt Benevento 3 (Sau 45, Viola 63-pen, Glik 85); Atalanta 1 (Malinovskiy 87) bt Juventus 0; Bologna 4 (Orsolini 12-pen, Barrow 18, Svanberg 54, 60) bt Spezia 1 (Ismajli 34).

LaLiga: Real Sociedad 1 (Fernandez Luna 5) lost to Sevilla 2 (Fernando 22, En-Nesyri 24).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 4 (Reyna 29, Haland 34-pen, 38, Hummels 87) bt Werder Bremen 1 (Rashica 14).

Saturday: Premier League: Wolves 1 (Willian Jose 59) bt Sheffield United 0.

Serie A: Sassuolo 3 (Berardi 59-pen, 62-pen, Lopez 75) bt Fiorentina 1 (Bonaventura 31); Cagliari 4 (Pavoletti 39, Marin 66, Pereiro 90+1, Cerri 90+4) bt Parma 3 (Pezzella 5, Kucka 31, Man 59).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Bailey 5, 76, Diaby 51) bt Cologne 0.

