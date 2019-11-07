UEFA Champions League | Atalanta draws 1-1 against City

Atalanta picked up its first Champions League point as it held 10-man Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday but couldn’t capitalize on the visitors having to finish the match with defender Kyle Walker in goal.

The Italian side looked headed for a fourth straight loss in Group C when Raheem Sterling who scored a hat trick in Man City’s 5-1 win in the reverse fixture put the Premier League champion in front in the seventh minute.

Atalanta dominated the second period and its winning chances increased when City’s substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was sent off for a last-man foul on Josip Ilicic.