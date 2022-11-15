At G-20 meet, FIFA boss urges ceasefire in Ukraine during World Cup

November 15, 2022 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - NUSA DUA, Indonesia

Speaking during a lunch with leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies in Bali, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the month-long FIFA World Cup in Qatar offered a unique platform for peace.

Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a working lunch at the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: via Reuters

The chief of football's world governing body FIFA issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, calling for all sides to use the tournament as a "positive trigger" to work towards a resolution.

Speaking during a lunch with leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies on the Indonesian island of Bali, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the month-long World Cup, which starts in Qatar on Sunday, offered a unique platform for peace.

"My plea to all of you, to think on a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup, or at least the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace," Mr. Infantino said.

"You're the world leaders, you have the ability to influence the course of history. Football and the World Cup are offering you and the world a unique platform of unity and peace all over the world."

The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, which is the first Middle East country to host football’s showpiece event.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and FIFA President Gianni Infantino chat ahead of a working lunch at the G-20 Summit on November 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: AP

5.5 billion to watch World Cup

Russia reached the quarterfinals of the last World Cup in 2018 but has been barred from this tournament over its invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine came close to qualifying for Qatar but lost out to Wales in a deciding playoff in June.

Infantino noted Russia hosted the 2018 edition and Ukraine is bidding to hold the 2030 contest, while as many as 5.5 billion people are expected to watch this year's event, which could give a message of hope.

"Maybe the current World Cup, starting in five days can be that positive trigger," he added.

There will be 32 teams competing in Qatar, from former winners Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France and Spain to Japan, Senegal, Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia, with 64 matches in total.

