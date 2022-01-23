Asian Cup | We need to convert our chances: Dennerby

Immediate goal: Dennerby admitted that India needs to tidy up a few little things.

Mumbai

23 January 2022 00:23 IST

‘Were a little slow in the last match and that gave the rival defenders time to recover’

Indian football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Saturday acknowledged that his side will need to be more clinical with its finishing if it is to make the quarterfinals of the women’s Asian Cup.

India was held to a goalless draw by lower-ranked Iran in its tournament opener, while Chinese Taipei, the home team’s opponent on Sunday, was blanked 4-0 by eight-time champion China.

Despite all the domination against Iran, the Blue Tigresses were unable to find the net, and it cost them three points.

“These things come from everyday training, and we are working on it. If you have a chance, you need to take it quickly, maybe in the first touch itself, if possible,” Dennerby said.

“We need to convert our chances. We were a little slow in the last match and that gave the rival defenders time to recover, and come at us. These are the little things we need to be better at.” He said the team is now solely focused on the game against Chinese Taipei and is not thinking about the outing against Iran.