After confirming the departure of the ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on Friday, the Kerala Blasters FC announced on Saturday that two more prominent names — defender Marko Leskovic and midfielder Daisuke Sakai — would be leaving the club.

“The club would like to announce the departure of Croatian defender Leskovic after three seasons with the team. Leskovic, as one of the finest defenders in the club’s history, leaves behind a legacy of exceptional leadership and defensive prowess,” said a KBFC statement.

“Sakai, our Japanese midfielder, would be moving on from the club. During his one season with us, Daisuke exemplified professionalism and dedication, representing the club with passion and commitment.”

