ADVERTISEMENT

Chennaiyin FC extends goalkeeper Samik Mitra’s contract until 2027

May 01, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Wednesday announced that goalkeeper Samik Mitra has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club till 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samik joined Chennaiyin from Indian Arrows in 2020 and played 22 matches for the team in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three games.

Head coach Owen Coyle is confident in Samik’s potential and believes that he can continue to grow with the team.

“We believe in giving chances to youngsters at the club, and Samik Mitra is someone who has great potential. He is young, and we have already seen his capabilities in the matches that he has played for the team. It’s important that such talented players stay at the club, and I believe that he can continue to grow with the team,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samik said: “I’m really excited for another season with Chennaiyin FC. We qualified for the playoffs this season and want to do even better in the coming year. This club is the right place for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players in the country. I have grown a lot in the last few years and want to continue the upward trajectory in my career.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US