May 01, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Wednesday announced that goalkeeper Samik Mitra has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club till 2027.

Samik joined Chennaiyin from Indian Arrows in 2020 and played 22 matches for the team in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three games.

Head coach Owen Coyle is confident in Samik’s potential and believes that he can continue to grow with the team.

“We believe in giving chances to youngsters at the club, and Samik Mitra is someone who has great potential. He is young, and we have already seen his capabilities in the matches that he has played for the team. It’s important that such talented players stay at the club, and I believe that he can continue to grow with the team,” he said.

Samik said: “I’m really excited for another season with Chennaiyin FC. We qualified for the playoffs this season and want to do even better in the coming year. This club is the right place for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players in the country. I have grown a lot in the last few years and want to continue the upward trajectory in my career.”

