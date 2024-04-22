April 22, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

BHUBANESWAR

Odisha FC plays hosts to one of its staunchest on-field rivals in Mohun Bagan SG as it eyes its maiden final entry, in the first- leg of the ISL-10 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams have remained inseparable in the previous two meetings in the league stage which saw both the meetings ending in a stalemate (2-2 and 0-0).

The upcoming contest assumes a new dimension as Mohun Bagan SG arrives to challenge Odisha being the new League Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging a giant like the Mumbai City FC. Odisha, which scored a thrilling comeback win (2-1) against Kerala Blasters in the knock-out match to qualify for the semifinals, will also be high in confidence. It would be definitely looking to make the most of the home advantage and try to force a win that would give it the leverage ahead of the second leg at Salt Lake Stadium on April 28.

Having lost the League title race with some poor results in the final stage of the fixtures, Odisha would be looking to redeem itself in the knock-outs and claim its maiden ISL crown. And to do that it needs to outshine one of the most successful teams in the tournament so far.

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera recalled his team’s performance in the AFC Cup league stage where it made a remarkable comeback to convincingly beat Mohun Bagan 5-2 at the latter’s home before becoming eventual group champion. That was a great response from Lobera’s side especially after it was blanked 4-0 in the first meeting at Kalinga Stadium. There will be no clear favourites as the two teams remained locked with a win each and two draws. With the region experiencing extreme heat, weather will remain a big challenge for the opponents and the side showing better endurance will surely walk away with the points.