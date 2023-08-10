ADVERTISEMENT

Sreenidi Deccan signs up William Alves

August 10, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

William Alves.

HYDERABAD

Sreenidi Deccan FC has signed up forward William Alves de Oliveira for the coming season along with defender Pawan Kumar and Mizoram midfielders Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana.

Brazilian Oliveira started his career with Botafogo in his homeland before moving to Slovakia to play for AS Trencin and MSK Zilina and scored twice against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in a Europa League playoff contest for the latter.

William also turned out for Kayserispor FK in the Turkish Super League and GD Chaves in the Portuguese Primeira Liga before moving to the Saudi Pro League to represent Al-Faisaly and Al-Fayha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very happy for this opportunity to play for one of the fastest growing football clubs in India,” he said. “I will work hard to pursue our goals and want to make history here with Sreenidi Deccan FC,” he said.

Sreenidi has also extended the contracts of goalkeepers Aryan Lamba and Jaspreet Singh along with defender Shahabaaz.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US