Sreenidi Deccan signs up William Alves

August 10, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam
William Alves.

HYDERABAD

Sreenidi Deccan FC has signed up forward William Alves de Oliveira for the coming season along with defender Pawan Kumar and Mizoram midfielders Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana.

Brazilian Oliveira started his career with Botafogo in his homeland before moving to Slovakia to play for AS Trencin and MSK Zilina and scored twice against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in a Europa League playoff contest for the latter.

William also turned out for Kayserispor FK in the Turkish Super League and GD Chaves in the Portuguese Primeira Liga before moving to the Saudi Pro League to represent Al-Faisaly and Al-Fayha.

“I am very happy for this opportunity to play for one of the fastest growing football clubs in India,” he said. “I will work hard to pursue our goals and want to make history here with Sreenidi Deccan FC,” he said.

Sreenidi has also extended the contracts of goalkeepers Aryan Lamba and Jaspreet Singh along with defender Shahabaaz.

