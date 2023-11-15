HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arsene Wenger to inaugurate AIFF-FIFA academy in Bhubaneswar

FIFA has recommended Sergi Amezcua Fontrodona as the FIFA-trained coach, who will relocate to India to implement the project and act as the head coach at the FIFA-AIFF academy

November 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Arsene Wenger will be in India from November 19 to 23. File

Arsene Wenger will be in India from November 19 to 23. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Legendary football coach Arsene Wenger will inaugurate the AIFF-FIFA academy, to be launched under the global football body's talent development scheme, in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

Wenger, who is now the chief of FIFA's global football development programme, will be in India from November 19 to 23 and will meet ISL, I-League clubs besides entities involved with youth development in Indian football.

Wenger was Arsenal's manager from 1996 to 2018, under whose tenure the club won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and remained unbeaten in 49 games.

FIFA's talent development scheme aims to collaborate with member associations across the world to increase the competitiveness of their national teams.

"Arsene Wenger will be here in India from November 19 to 23. During this period, he and his team will meet ISL, I-League clubs and all those who are involved with youth development in Indian football," said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey in a release on Wednesday.

"Our efforts would be to build this academy into a flawless one. We are confident that Wenger's vast experience and keen understanding of things would be of huge help in turning this academy into a world-class facility," he added.

AIFF acting secretary general M. Satyanarayan said, it is a step towards All India Football Federation's (AIFF) "long-term vision" and "investing in youth as young as below 14".

FIFA has recommended Sergi Amezcua Fontrodona as the FIFA-trained coach, who will relocate to India to implement the project and act as the head coach at the FIFA-AIFF academy.

Amezcua was previously involved with developing football in China as the project director at the Barca Academy Pro Haikou.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.