Arsene Wenger to inaugurate AIFF-FIFA academy in Bhubaneswar

November 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Legendary football coach Arsene Wenger will inaugurate the AIFF-FIFA academy, to be launched under the global football body's talent development scheme, in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

Wenger, who is now the chief of FIFA's global football development programme, will be in India from November 19 to 23 and will meet ISL, I-League clubs besides entities involved with youth development in Indian football.

Wenger was Arsenal's manager from 1996 to 2018, under whose tenure the club won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and remained unbeaten in 49 games.

FIFA's talent development scheme aims to collaborate with member associations across the world to increase the competitiveness of their national teams.

"Arsene Wenger will be here in India from November 19 to 23. During this period, he and his team will meet ISL, I-League clubs and all those who are involved with youth development in Indian football," said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey in a release on Wednesday.

"Our efforts would be to build this academy into a flawless one. We are confident that Wenger's vast experience and keen understanding of things would be of huge help in turning this academy into a world-class facility," he added.

AIFF acting secretary general M. Satyanarayan said, it is a step towards All India Football Federation's (AIFF) "long-term vision" and "investing in youth as young as below 14".

FIFA has recommended Sergi Amezcua Fontrodona as the FIFA-trained coach, who will relocate to India to implement the project and act as the head coach at the FIFA-AIFF academy.

Amezcua was previously involved with developing football in China as the project director at the Barca Academy Pro Haikou.