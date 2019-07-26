Football

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac escape knife-wielding attackers in London

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Ozil was driving his black Mercedes when the car was boxed in by motorbike riders wearing helmets.

Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac escaped unhurt after an attempted carjacking by knife-wielding attackers in North London on Thursday, British media reported.

The Daily Mail website said former Germany international midfielder Ozil was driving his black Mercedes when the car was boxed in by motorbike riders wearing helmets.

A video clip accompanying the story showed Bosnian defender Kolasinac, who was a passenger, outside the vehicle and confronting the attackers.

Ozil was shown in a photograph talking to police outside a Turkish restaurant. The paper said waiters and chefs had rushed to the players' aid.

“Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives,” witness Azuka Alintah told the website.

“He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was.”

Arsenal said both players were fine and the incident was being treated as a “private matter”.

Police said they were called out shortly after 1700 local time after reports of an attempted robbery.

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car,” a spokesperson said.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport Football
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 3:54:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/arsenals-mesut-ozil-and-sead-kolasinac-escape-knife-wielding-attackers-in-london/article28718196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY