Arsenal vs Man City EPL game postponed to fit in PSV Europa League match

The Premier League said no new date was yet agreed for the Arsenal-Manchester City game. The season is already congested because of the World Cup in Qatar being played from November 20 to December 18

PTI London
September 14, 2022 16:37 IST

Representational image of a view of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal's postponed Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the Premier League agreed to push back the London club's midweek match against Manchester City.

UEFA said the Arsenal-PSV game will be played on October 20 after being postponed from Thursday because police did not have resources in London during preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal was due to host Man City on October 19 in a clash of the current top two teams in the Premier League standings.

Congested season

The Premier League said no new date was yet agreed for the Arsenal-Man City game. The season is already congested because of the World Cup in Qatar being played from November 20 to December 18.

“UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation,” the European soccer body said.

Britain halts sports following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

UEFA wanted the Europa League program completed on schedule by November 3 ahead of the draw for the round of 16 four days later. Arsenal had no clear midweeks available ahead of the World Cup.

Though policing in London has allowed Chelsea's Champions League game against Salzburg to go ahead Wednesday, the visit of a large group of PSV fans traveling from the Netherlands was more challenging. Chelsea's home league game against Liverpool on Sunday was also postponed.

