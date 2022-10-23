Arsenal stumble at Southampton, Villa soar after Gerrard sacking

Arsenal were punished when Stuart Armstrong produced a composed finish to level 25 minutes from time

Granit Xhaka continued his fine form by smashing home the opening goal at St. Mary’s after just 11 minutes. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague

Arsenal dropped points for just the second time this season in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the Gunners at Southampton as Aston Villa responded to the sacking of Steven Gerrard with a 4-0 thumping of Brentford.

Mikel Arteta's men looked set to move four points clear at the top of the table when Granit Xhaka continued his fine form by smashing home the opening goal at St. Mary's after just 11 minutes.

The visitors dominated the first half but failed to add to their advantage with Gabriel Jesus guilty of missing big chances on either side of the break.

Arsenal were punished when Stuart Armstrong produced a composed finish to level 25 minutes from time.

Martin Odegaard smashed home as the league leaders pushed for a winner, but the goal was ruled out as the ball had already gone out of play prior to Kieran Tierney's cross.

A draw means leaves Arsenal just two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Villa hammer Brentford

Ollie Watkins celebrates rounding off the scoring in Aston Villa’s 4-0 win against Brentford on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was the fall guy for Villa winning just two of their opening 11 league games with a 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday the final straw.

Caretaker manager Aaron Danks did not shy away from big decisions as captain John McGinn was dropped to the bench and got an immediate reaction.

Leon Bailey fired Villa in front after just two minutes before the Jamaican teed up Danny Ings to make it 2-0.

Ings then added a third inside 14 minutes from the penalty spot before Ollie Watkins rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Wolves are not enjoying the same success under their caretaker boss Steve Davis as Leicester moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 win at Molineux.

Youri Tielemans' stunning strike that dipped into the top corner got the Foxes off to a flying start before Harvey Barnes' cool finish doubled the lead for Brendan Rodgers' men.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy sealed Leicester's first away win against a side still in the Premier League for a year in the second half.

Victories for Villa and Leicester meant Leeds dropped into the bottom three after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.

Rodrigo gave under pressure Leeds manager Jessie Marsch the start he needed as the Spaniard headed in at the far post.

But Aleksandar Mitrovic started the Fulham fightback that lifted Marco Silva's men up to seventh.

Bobby Decordova-Reid's header put the Cottagers in front before Willian's first goal for the club made it 3-1.

Crysencio Summerville's goal in stoppage time was mere consolation for Leeds, who are now winless in eight games.

Newcastle have the chance to move into the top four later on Sunday when they travel to third-placed Tottenham.