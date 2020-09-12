FootballLONDON 12 September 2020 23:09 IST
Comments
English Premier League | Arsenal starts with a bang
Updated: 12 September 2020 23:15 IST
New signing Gabriel debuts with a goal
Arsenal got its English Premier League campaign underway with a 3-0 victory at promoted Fulham in the opening game of the season on Saturday.
Alexandre Lacazette fired the Gunners ahead in the eighth minute before new signing Gabriel made it 2-0 in the 49th and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the icing on the cake with a superb shot into the top corner.
The results:
Premier League: Fulham 0 lost to Arsenal 3 (Lacazette 9, Gabriel 49, Aubameyang 57).
Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 13) bt Southampton 0.
La Liga: Eibar 0 drew with Celta Vigo 0.
More In Football
Read more...