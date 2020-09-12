Football

English Premier League | Arsenal starts with a bang

Season-opener: Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette slots in the first goal of the new Premier League season on Saturday.

Arsenal got its English Premier League campaign underway with a 3-0 victory at promoted Fulham in the opening game of the season on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette fired the Gunners ahead in the eighth minute before new signing Gabriel made it 2-0 in the 49th and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the icing on the cake with a superb shot into the top corner.

The results:

Premier League: Fulham 0 lost to Arsenal 3 (Lacazette 9, Gabriel 49, Aubameyang 57).

Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 13) bt Southampton 0.

La Liga: Eibar 0 drew with Celta Vigo 0.

