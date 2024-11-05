ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar resigns

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:14 am IST - LONDON

Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.

AP

File picture of Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has resigned, the Premier League club said Monday (November 4, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The former midfielder returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022, and has been seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s emergence as a Premier League challenger under manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Man United makes its worst league start in almost 40 years after 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make,” Edu said in a club statement. “Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. ... Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said the club respected Edu’s decision and noted his “immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.”

Kroenke added: “Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Edu played 127 times for the Gunners and featured in Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles,”who went the entire 2003-04 season unbeaten.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

soccer

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US