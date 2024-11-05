GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar resigns

Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:31 am IST - LONDON

AP
File picture of Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar

File picture of Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has resigned, the Premier League club said Monday (November 4, 2024).

The former midfielder returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022, and has been seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s emergence as a Premier League challenger under manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make,” Edu said in a club statement. “Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. ... Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said the club respected Edu’s decision and noted his “immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.”

Kroenke added: “Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Edu played 127 times for the Gunners and featured in Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles,”who went the entire 2003-04 season unbeaten.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:31 am IST

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.