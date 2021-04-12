Arsenal sends Sheffield to the edge

Nailing it: Alexandre Lacazette polishes off a fantastic team move for Arsenal’s opener.

12 April 2021 23:47 IST

Atletico continues to lose steam despite moving to the top

Arsenal eased to a 3-0 win at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League edged ever closer on Sunday.

A wonderful team goal scored by Alexandre Lacazette gave the visitors the halftime lead before Gabriel Martinelli marked his recall with a goal in the 71st. Lacazette struck again late on for his 50th league goal for the Gunners.

It was Arsenal’s first clean sheet in 14 matches in all competitions and the three points moved Mikel Arteta’s team up to ninth.

For the Blades, it was a 25th league loss of the season and they remain stuck to the bottom of the table.

Atletico Madrid moved back to the top of LaLiga on Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Real Betis opened a one-point lead over city rival Real.

Both goalkeepers played crucial roles in ensuring Atletico and Betis shared the points on Sunday.

The results:

Premier League: Sheffield United 0 lost to Arsenal 3 (Lacazette 33, 85, Martinelli 71).

LaLiga: Valencia 2 (Wass 60-pen, Gabriel Paulista 73) drew with Real Sociedad 2 (Guevara 33, Isak 45).

Valladolid 1 (Orellana 41-pen) lost to Granada 2 (Jorge Molina 78, Quini 86); Real Betis 1 (Tello 20) drew with Atletico Madrid 1 (Carrasco 5).

Serie A: Fiorentina 2 (Vlahovic 57, 67) lost to Atalanta 3 (Zapata 13, 40, Ilicic 70-pen).