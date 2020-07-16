Arsenal scuttles Liverpool’s record bid

LONDON

16 July 2020 22:38 IST

Loss means champion can’t set a new mark for most points in a season

Arsenal capitalised on shocking errors from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to beat the champion 2-1 at The Emirates on Wednesday and end its hopes of a record points tally for the Premier League season.

The loss means Liverpool, on 93 points, can now only stretch that tally to 99, one short of Manchester City’s record.

Good start, but...

The visitors opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sadio Mane lashed in his 17th goal of the season from close range.

The home side was handed a free pass back into the game 12 minutes later when van Dijk’s back pass went straight to Alexandre Lacazette and the Frenchman calmly rounded defender Fabinho and ’keeper Alisson to equalise. Later, Alisson attempted a chipped ball out to Andrew Robertson that Lacazette ran onto and pulled back to Reiss Nelson.

The 20-year-old turned and shaped his shot into the bottom left corner.

The results:

Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 32, Nelson 44) bt Liverpool 1 (Mane 20); Burnley 1 (Wood 90+5-pen) drew with Wolves 1 (Jimenez 76); Manchester City 2 (David Silva 6, Jesus 39) bt Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 88); Newcastle 1 (Ritchie 56) lost to Tottenham 3 (Son 27, Kane 60, 90).

Serie A: Bologna 1 (Barrow 80) drew with Napoli 1 (Manolas 7); AC Milan 3 (Kessie 55, Romagnoli 59, Calhanoglu 77) bt Parma 1 (Kurtic 44); Sampdoria 3 (Gabbiadini 8, Bonazzoli 40, 53) bt Cagliari 0; Sassuolo 3 (Djuricic 29, Berardi 51, Caputo 54) drew with Juventus 3 (Danilo 5, Higuain 12, Alex Sandro 64); AS Roma 2 (Veretout 10-pen, Dzeko 45+4) bt Hellas Verona 1 (Pessina 47); Lecce 1 (Shakhov 88) lost to Fiorentina 3 (Chiesa 6, Ghezzal 38, Cutrone 40).