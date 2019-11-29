Football

Arsenal sacks manager Unai Emery

Arsenal’s coach Unai Emery has been sacked on Friday.

Arsenal's coach Unai Emery has been sacked on Friday.

Freddie Ljungberg will take over as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Spaniard Emery leaves the side after 18 months in charge, with the club eighth in the Premier League standings after four wins in 13 matches.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the club said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/unai-emery-leaves-club.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.”

