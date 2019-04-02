Premier League| Arsenal moves up to third

London

02 April 2019 21:27 IST

Aaron Ramsey’s first half strike was followed by Alexandre Lacazette’s killer second in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium, maintaining Arsenal’s impressive progress under Emery.

Unai Emery challenged revitalised Arsenal to write its own history after it climbed to third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Improvement

Emery’s side climbed two points above fourth placed Tottenham and fifth placed Manchester United to bolster its chance of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four finish with seven games to go.

It is the first time Arsenal have been as high as third place since April 2017, highlighting its improvement since former Paris Saint Germain boss Emery replaced Arsene Wenger at the end of last season.

Ramsey’s fifth goal of the season was only the Wales midfielder’s second since he signed a lucrative pre-contract agreement to join Juventus at the end of the current campaign.

Future looks bright

But, while Ramsey won’t be part of Emery’s long-term plans, the future still looks bright for Arsenal, who recorded a 10th consecutive home league victory for the first time since December 1997 to May 1998.

Arsenal finished with 63 points in Wenger’s final season, but Emery has matched that tally with seven games to spare. Newcastle remain seven points above the relegation zone after a 12th defeat in their last 13 meetings with Arsenal.

The result: Arsenal 2 (Ramsey 30, Lacazette 83) bt Newcastle 0.