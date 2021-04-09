Arsenal left to rue late equaliser

United in commanding position; Roma edges ahead of Ajax

Arsenal conceded in injury time to draw 1-1 with Slavia Prague in the first leg of its Europa League quarterfinal, while Manchester United won 2-0 in Granada.

Bruno Fernandes’ last-minute penalty on Thursday put United in a commanding position to reach the semifinals after Marcus Rashford had given the visitors the lead in Spain.

Rashford scored with a cool finish past Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva in the 31st. It was the England striker’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Harry Maguire became the third United player to be ruled out of the second leg through suspension when he was booked for a foul on Soldado in the 72nd.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay were booked earlier, as was Granada defender Domingos Duarte, who will also miss next week’s game.

Arsenal paid the price for a lack of concentration after failing to defend Nicolas Pepe’s 86th-minute opener.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a fine save to deny Lukas Provod in injury time, but couldn’t stop Tomas Holes from grabbing Prague’s equaliser from the resultant corner.

Roma also came from behind to win 2-1 at Ajax, and Villarreal won 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb thanks to Gerard Moreno’s penalty before the break.

The results: Granada 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (Rashford 31, Fernandes 90-pen); Arsenal 1 (Pepe 86) drew with Slavia Prague 1 (Holes 90+4); Ajax 1 (Klaassen 39) lost to Roma 2 (Pellegrini 57, Ibanez 87); Dinamo Zagreb 0 lost to Villarreal 1 (Gerard 44-pen).