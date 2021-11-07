Arsenal inches towards top four

Everton-Spurs play out a feisty draw; Leeds snatches a point

Arsenal closed in on the Premier League top four after a second-half goal from Emile Smith-Rowe gave it a 1-0 home win over Watford on Sunday in manager Mikael Arteta’s 100th league and cup game in charge.

The result lifted Arsenal lifted one place up to fifth on 20 points from 11 games.

Antonio Conte’s first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, as a crucial VAR intervention helped it scrape a point.

The pivotal moment in a game of few clear chances came just past the hour mark when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty against Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris for a foul on Richarlison but changed his mind after checking the pitchside monitor.

Everton ended a feisty match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off in stoppage time for a wild tackle on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojgberg.

The results: Premier League: Arsenal 1 (Smith Rowe 56) bt Watford 0; Everton 0 drew with Tottenham 0; Leeds 1 (Raphinha 26) drew with Leicester 1 (Barnes 28).

Serie A: Venezia 3 (Caldara 3, Aramu 65-pen, Okereke 74) bt Roma 2 (Shomurodov 43, Abraham 45+2); Sampdoria 1 (Thorsby 77) lost to Bologna 2 (Svanberg 47, Arnautovic 79); Udinese 3 (Deulofeu 8, Frattesi 39-og, Beto 51) bt Sassuolo 2 (Berardi 15, Frattesi 28).

Saturday: Premier League: Brentford 1 (Henry 60) lost to Norwich 2 (Normann 6, Pukki 29-pen); Chelsea 1 (Havertz 33) drew with Burnley 1 (Vydra 79); Crystal Palace 2 (Zaha 61, Gallagher 78) bt Wolves 0; Brighton 1 (Trossard 24-pen) drew with Newcastle 1 (Hayden 66).

La Liga: Celta Vigo 3 (Aspas 52, 90+6, Nolito 74) drew with Barcelona 3 (Fati 5, Busquets 18, Depay 34); Alaves 2 (Joselu 77-pen, 90+1) bt Levante 1 (de Frutos 13); Real Madrid 2 (Kroos 14, Benzema 38) bt Rayo Vallecano 1 (Falcao 76).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 2 (Goretzka 30, Lewandowski 75) bt Freiburg 1 (Haberer 90+3); VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Nmecha 14) bt Augsburg 0; VfB Stuttgart 0 lost to Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Okugawa 19); VfL Bochum 2 (Novothny 66, Pantovic 90+7) bt Hoffenheim 0; RB Leipzig 2 (Nkunku 29, Poulsen 68) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (Reus 52).

Serie A: Juventus 1 (Cuadrado 90+1) bt Fiorentina 0; Cagliari 1 (Joao Pedro 27) lost to Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 6, Zapata 43).

Ligue 1: Bordeaux 2 (Elis 78, Niang 90+2) lost to Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Neymar 26, 43, Mbappe 63).