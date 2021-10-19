Arsenal escapes with a draw against Palace

Fiorentina stumbles at Venezia; Espanyol gets the better of Cadiz

Patrick Vieira nearly enjoyed a dream return to Arsenal but Alexandre Lacazette’s 96th minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s seventh-minute strike gave the hosts the perfect start.

But a five-game unbeaten stretch that had lifted the mood around the Emirates looked set to be punctured as Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard struck in the second-half to give the Eagles a deserved lead.

Vieira’s men failed to hold out, though, as with seconds to spare Lacazette scrambled home from a corner.

“It was so close but we have been saying that a little bit too often,” said Vieira, whose side has drawn five of its eight league games this season.

A share of the spoils moves Arsenal up to 12th, but the performance did little to suggest it will trouble the contenders for places in next season’s Champions League come the end of the season.

Promoted Venezia earned its first Serie A home win in nearly two decades after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Monday.

Mattia Aramu scored into an empty net late in the first half after a perfect set up from Gianluca Busio and Thomas Henry left the goalkeeper out of position.

Fiorentina, which had won three of four away matches, was reduced to 10 men when Riccardo Sottil picked up his second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Espanyol followed up its shock win against Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz on Monday.

Raul de Tomas and Nico Melamed scored in each half to give Espanyol its third win in four matches. It was coming off a 2-1 win over Madrid before the international break. The home victory moved the Barcelona club to 11th place.

Borja Iglesias scored in the 89th to give Real Betis a 1-0 win over Alaves for its fourth victory in five matches in all competitions.

The results: Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Aubameyang 7, Lacazette 90+5) drew with Crystal Palace 2 (Benteke 50, Edouard 73).

La Liga: Alaves 0 lost to Real Betis 1 (Iglesias 89); Espanyol 2 (de Tomas 45+2, Melamed 65) bt Cadiz 0.

Serie A: Venezia 1 (Aramu 36) bt Fiorentina 0.