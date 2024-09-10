GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arsenal captain Odegaard injured on Norway duty ahead of tough club games

Norway captain Martin Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated on the field midway through the second half of a Nations League game against Austria

Published - September 10, 2024 09:41 am IST - Oslo

AP
Norway captain Martin Odegaard injured an ankle ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal. File

Norway captain Martin Odegaard injured an ankle ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Norway captain Martin Odegaard injured an ankle ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal.

Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated on the field midway through the second half of a Nations League game against Austria on Monday (September 9, 2024).

He appeared to turn awkwardly on his left ankle in a tough challenge with Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner as both chased and stretched for a loose ball.

Odegaard limped out of the game two minutes later and was consoled by his teammate Erling Haaland.

"It looked bad in the dressing room, too," Norway coach Stale Solbakken said.

"He didn't have the chance to continue." Odegaard was due to return from national team duty into a tough week of away games for Arsenal.

The Gunners first go to London rival Tottenham on Sunday (September 15, 2024) then open their Champions League program at Atalanta, the Europa League winner, four days later in Italy. A visit to Manchester City completes a gruelling week on September 22.

Norway was level at 1-1 when Odegaard went off and won the game on Haaland's 80th-minute goal.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:41 am IST

Related Topics

Football / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.