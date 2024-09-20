ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained ’significant’ ankle ligament damage

Published - September 20, 2024 01:30 am IST - LONDON

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained “significant” ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for “a while” manager Mikel Arteta says

AP

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained “significant” ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for “a while” manager Mikel Arteta said Wednesday (September 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.

“It’s something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months,” Arteta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal plays Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday and Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Odegaard is a key figure for Arsenal, which finished runner-up to City in each of the last two seasons.

“He’s our captain. One of our biggest players, one of our most consistent players in the last two or three seasons," Arteta said. “Our identity is related to his way of playing and his way of behaving.

“It’s a great test for the team of how capable we are to show maybe a different face and that other players and other options can be very effective.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US