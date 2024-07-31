GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arsenal buys Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna

Arsenal has completed the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna

Published - July 31, 2024 01:17 am IST - LONDON

AP
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori. File.

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on July 29.

The English Premier League club did not confirm the fee for 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of contract, but media reports said he agreed on a five-year deal, and Arsenal paid 42 million pounds ($54 million).

“He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills, which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies."

Calafiori is a versatile defender who can play as center back or left back. He was part of Italy's squad at the European Championship this summer.

“He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive," Arteta added.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.