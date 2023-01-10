ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal beats Oxford 3-0, sets up FA Cup match with Manchester City

January 10, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - OXFORD:

Arsenal has set up a fourth-round match with English Premier League title rival Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford 3-0

AP

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates after he scored his side’s second goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal set up a fourth-round match with English Premier League title rival Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford 3-0 on Monday.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice after Mohamed Elneny’s opener, with all of the league leader’s goals coming in the space of 13 second-half minutes at an atmospheric Kassam Stadium.

Arsenal will head to Etihad Stadium on the weekend of January 28-29 for the match against City in the last 32 of the famous old competition. It will be the first of three games in a three-month span between the top two clubs in the country this season, with league meetings scheduled for February and April.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

City, the defending league champion, is in second place and trails Arsenal by five points approaching the halfway point of the season.

With four goals in as many games, Nketiah is impressing as the replacement up front for Gabriel Jesus, who was injured playing at the World Cup with Brazil.

His goals came in the 70th and 76th minutes, adding to a header from Elneny in the 63rd that broke Oxford’s stubborn resistance in a match between teams separated by 57 places in English soccer’s pyramid.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fielded a number of fringe players, including Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira — who set up two of the goals — and American goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Nketiah rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net after running onto Vieira’s pass for his first goal, then provided a deft chipped finish for his second off Gabriel Martinelli's through-ball.

Arsenal avoided becoming the ninth Premier League team to be eliminated in the third round, after Everton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa were ousted over the last three days. Four of them were knocked out by lower-league teams.

Arsenal played in an all-white uniform as part of the club’s “No More Red” initiative. It is designed to give young people more opportunities and tackle the root causes of violent youth crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US