Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

The result left Arsenal first in the Premier League on 37 points

Reuters WOLVERHAMPTON, England
November 13, 2022 03:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal brushed aside bottom club Wolverhampton Wanders 2-0 on November 13 with both goals from Martin Odegaard to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into a mid-season break for the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Norwegian midfielder, one of the revelations of Arsenal's swashbuckling early-season form, slotted his first into a gaping net in the 55th minute after a Fabio Vieira cross at the end of a typically clever passing by the visitors.

Odegaard bagged his second off a rebound 20 minutes later.

The result left Arsenal first in the Premier League on 37 points, five ahead of Manchester City who lost at home to Brentford earlier in the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite plenty of effort and passionate support from their fans at Molineux stadium, it was ultimately another miserable day for Wolves, who are bottom of the league on 10 points.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They were watched by their incoming manager Julen Lopetegui from the stands before he formally takes the reins.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app