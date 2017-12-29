Arrows dent Bagan’s title hopes

Ten-man Indian Arrows dented Mohun Bagan’s title hopes by holding it to a 1-1 draw here on Friday.

In the first match at its club ground, Bagan managed a point from its uninspiring performance to be at third with 10 points. Arrows have seven off six.

Against the hard-working youngsters who focused on man-to-man marking, Bagan, playing without an effervescent Sony Norde, struggled to find its rhythm. Poor finishing also troubled Bagan.

Ansumana Kromah could not convert Abhishek Das’ cross from the right in the 18th minute. The Liberian failed to find the target off a Dipanda Dicka pass and Shilton D’Silva could not connect to a free-kick in quick succession.

Bagan was lucky to win a penalty and Dicka, whose first shot into the net was disallowed, beat ’keeper M. Dheeraj Singh to put the host ahead in the 27th minute.

Equaliser

Six minutes later, Arrows scored the equaliser. Rahim Ali raced past Kinshuk Debnath and relayed it on to Rahul Balan inside the box to complete the formalities.

An anxious Bagan tried hard to get back the lead and supplied long balls, but the rookies fought valiantly and earned some bookings in the process.

Arrows’ captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who received two yellows in the space of 15 minutes, had to leave in the 66th minute.

Arrows had more trouble in store as Asish Rai was hit on the face by a Manandeep Singh kick and was stretchered off in the 75th minute.

Manandeep, Nikhil Kadam, Kromah and Dicka created several chances but could not breach the Arrows defence, headed by the efficient Dheeraj under the bar.

The home team was booed off by the Bagan supporters. They also applauded the youngsters majestic show.

The result: Mohun Bagan 1 (Dicka 27) drew with Indian Arrows (Rahul Balan 33).