Argentina streets explode with joy after World Cup win

December 19, 2022 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - BUENOS AIRES

The South American team, which lost the final of the tournament against Germany in 2014, had not won a World Cup since 1986.

Reuters

Argentine soccer fans celebrate their team’s World Cup victory over France, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the streets on a sunny Sunday in Buenos Aires, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in the World Cup final over France made the South Americans world champions for the first time since 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tense and roller-coaster match played in Qatar in front of some 88,000 fans, Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 in penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time.

"I can't believe it! It was difficult, but we did it, thanks to Messi," said Santiago, 13, celebrating the victory with his family in front of the Buenos Aires house that had belonged to late soccer icon Diego Maradona, who led the team in 1986.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bearing flags, hats and the country's iconic blue-and-white jerseys, Argentines took over Buenos Aires' downtown and other iconic spots within minutes after the win. Across the country, other celebrations broke out.

"It was an incredible game, at times anguishing," said 46-year-old Diego Aburgeily, who cheered on the national side from the suburbs of Buenos Aires. "This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades."

The South American team, which lost the final of the tournament against Germany in 2014, had not won a World Cup since 1986. But the rise of the team has spurred avid support in Argentina, which is plagued by high inflation and an economic crisis that has pushed some 40% of the population into poverty.

"It is an immense joy after so much tension," Nicolas Piry, a 46-year-old lawyer, told Reuters.

"The harmony between the team, headed by a leader who plays at a level making him the best in the world, and the players' condition in general led us to this well-deserved success. Let's go Argentina!" he added.

Messi, 35, scored two goals for Argentina, while Angel Di Maria scored the other. Kylian Mbappe, 23, was the sole scorer for France, netting three goals.

The final win cements Messi's status as a legend among Argentines, with the match Sunday expected to be his last appearance in a World Cup for Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US