Reactions to Diego Maradona's death: Will kick a ball together in heaven, says Pele

Football great Diego Maradona’s death triggered an outpouring of emotional tributes, with his friends and admirers expressing sorrow and surprise. Maradona died on Wednesday age 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said.

Here is how his colleagues in the sport reacted to the news:

You'll always be in our hearts, says Argentina football association

Argentina football association, which has a long-standing relationship with Maradona, conveyed their "deepest pain" over Diego's demise.

“Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

A devastating blow, says old club Napoli

Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a “devastating blow” for both the city and the club.

“We are in mourning,” said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. “We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.”

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.

Will kick a ball together in heaven, says Pele

Brazilian football great Pele told Reuters that he has lost a friend.

Photo of Diego Maradona's World Cup win shared by Pele on his Twitter handle.

“Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven,” he said in a statement.

Sharing the iconic photo of Maradona in an Argentina jersey holding up the World Cup, Pele wrote on Twitter that the world lost a legend.

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," he wrote.