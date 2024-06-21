Argentina claim 2-0 win over Canada in Copa America opener

Defending champions Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the opening match of the Copa America in Atlanta on Thursday with forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scoring second-half goals to seal the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada timed their pressing to perfection to fashion a few chances in the first half, though it was Argentina who went closest to scoring through Angel di Maria but he squandered a golden opportunity after a driving run from his own half.

Lionel Scaloni's side made the breakthrough four minutes after the restart as Lionel Messi played a sublime pass to Alexis Mac Allister, who poked it away from advancing Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and into the path of Alvarez for a simple finish.

Canada pushed hard after going behind but the introduction of veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi gave Argentina some much-needed stability at the back, before substitute Martinez slotted in from a Messi pass in the 88th minute to wrap up the win.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.