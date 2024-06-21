GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Argentina claim 2-0 win over Canada in Copa America opener

Argentina made the breakthrough in the 49th minute with a goal from Alvarez and substitute Martinez slotted in from a Messi pass in the 88th minute to wrap up the win

Published - June 21, 2024 08:09 am IST - ATLANTA

Reuters
Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal against Canada during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta on June 20, 2024.

Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal against Canada during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champions Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the opening match of the Copa America in Atlanta on Thursday with forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scoring second-half goals to seal the victory.

Canada timed their pressing to perfection to fashion a few chances in the first half, though it was Argentina who went closest to scoring through Angel di Maria but he squandered a golden opportunity after a driving run from his own half.

Lionel Scaloni's side made the breakthrough four minutes after the restart as Lionel Messi played a sublime pass to Alexis Mac Allister, who poked it away from advancing Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and into the path of Alvarez for a simple finish.

Canada pushed hard after going behind but the introduction of veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi gave Argentina some much-needed stability at the back, before substitute Martinez slotted in from a Messi pass in the 88th minute to wrap up the win.

