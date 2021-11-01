Argentina celebrates Maradona’s birthday

Buenos Aires

01 November 2021 02:17 IST

Argentina kicked off a weekend of celebrations to mark the birthday of the late super star Diego Maradona.

Former Argentina players from the World Cup winning teams of 1978 and 1986 and members of Maradona’s age-group team, nicknamed The Little Onions (Los Cebollitas), took part in a match here on Saturday.

The match took place on the pitch where Maradona made his professional debut on 20 October 1976. All the players wore No. 10 jerseys with the name of Maradona.

